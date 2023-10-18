Las Vegas Raiders: Biggest questions entering Week 7 against the Bears
The Las Vegas Raiders head East to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 7, and here are the biggest questions heading into that matchup.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to continue their winning ways on Sunday, as they travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears. The Bears are one of the worst teams in the NFL right now, and in line to pick a bunch of times in the top-5 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but that does not mean they are going to roll over and play dead in this one.
Here, we look at the biggest questions surrounding the Raiders going into this matchup.
Raiders: Biggest questions entering Week 7 against the Bears
Who will be the Raiders quarterback?
Once again, the Raiders will likely be without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday, as he had to go to the hospital during the team's win over New England in Week 7. Garoppolo has already missed one start this season, the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and now there is a likely chance he will miss his second game in seven tries.
The last time Jimmy G was out, rookie Aidan O'Connell got the start, and that would be the likely scenario on Sunday. Brian Hoyer played well in relief of Garoppolo against New England, but he is more valuable as the backup just in case O'Connell struggles protecting the football like he did against the Chargers.