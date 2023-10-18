Las Vegas Raiders: Biggest questions entering Week 7 against the Bears
The Las Vegas Raiders head East to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 7, and here are the biggest questions heading into that matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Will the Raiders running game ever get going?
Going into this offseason, a lot of the noise surrounding the Raiders revolved around star running back Josh Jacobs. After an incredible 2022 season that saw him lead the NFL in rushing yards, Jacobs did not sign his franchise tag, and the hope was the team could agree with a new deal for the veteran from Alabama.
Instead, Jacobs sat out nearly the entire summer, and in the end, only got a one-year deal with the Silver and Black. Still, he reported to the team in great shape, and started in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, but through the first six games of the season, the run game has not been able to get started.
There have been spurts when we have seen the old Jacobs, but overall, the lack of a rushing attack has proven to be a problem for the Raiders. The Bears are not great on defense, but do have some great players, like TJ Edwards, so getting the run game going against Chicago is not going to be as easy as some may think.