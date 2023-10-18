Las Vegas Raiders: Biggest questions entering Week 7 against the Bears
The Las Vegas Raiders head East to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 7, and here are the biggest questions heading into that matchup.
By Brad Weiss
What is the deal with Raiders rookie DE Tyree Wilson?
At this point, you have to be worried about Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson, who the team took with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. We knew about his injury going into the summer, but even after returning, he has not been the kind of player you would take within the first ten selections.
Wilson looks slow to get off the ball, and he is applying no pressure to the quarterback at this point. To make matters worse, he has one of the best edge rushers in the game playing on the other side of the line, so you would think all of the attention shown to Maxx Crosby would enable him to have an advantage on the other side.
Wilson has everything you look for physically in an elite edge rusher, but so far, he looks way out of his element in the pro game. If he cannot get things going, and become the player general manager Dave Ziegler hoped he could be at pick No. 7, then the Raiders have a serious problem considering the talent they passed on to get him.