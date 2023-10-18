Las Vegas Raiders: Biggest questions entering Week 7 against the Bears
The Las Vegas Raiders head East to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 7, and here are the biggest questions heading into that matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Can the Raiders defense continue its improbable rise?
Going into the 2023 NFL season, if you had to pick what side of the ball would be carrying the team entering Week 7, you would likely have said the offense. Jimmy Garoppolo was brought in as a guy familiar with head coach Josh McDaniels's offense, and players like Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams are considered some of the best in the game at their respective positions.
However, it has been the defense that has rose to the occasion this season, and the unit as a whole looks like the real deal. While the Raiders lost to the Los Angeles Chargers back in Week 4, the defense did a great job against Justin Herbert, and has followed that up by making life very difficult for Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers, and Mac Jones from the New England Patriots.
The defense is even causing havoc in the turnover game, something we have not seen from a Raiders defense in quite some time. The Bears will be without Justin Fields on Sunday, which means Tyson Bagent will make his first NFL start, so if the Raiders defense is going to continue to trend in the right direction, they have to take care of business against this Bears offense.