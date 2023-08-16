3 bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 Preseason Week 2
After dominating the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 preseason action, we look at three bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.
By Brad Weiss
In Week 2 of the Las Vegas Raiders 2023 preseason schedule, the Silver and Black will hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams. Week 1 of the preseason was a successful one for the Raiders, as they dominated the San Francisco 49ers on both sides of the ball in a 34-7 victory at home inside Allegiant Stadium.
With only two games remaining in the preseason slate, the Raiders are looking to get their roster lined up for the Week 1 regular season matchup against Denver. The Raiders have low expectations from the national media this season, but they certainly looked deep against San Francisco, something that was unexpected.
Here, we look at some bold predictions for the Raiders against the Rams.
3 bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 Preseason Week 2
Tre Tucker scores his first TD of the preseason
Wide receiver Tre Tucker has really stood out during training camp, and he nearly made an incredible grab in the matchup against San Francisco Sunday. Tucker is going to get a lot of reps during the preseason, and it was clear early on that Aidan O'Connell was looking to get a rapport going with him in their NFL debuts.
On Saturday, expect Tucker to get a bulk of the snaps at wide receiver, and I believe that O'Connell is going to look to him often. In the end, Tucker finds the end zone for the first time in his NFL career.