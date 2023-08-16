3 bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 Preseason Week 2
After dominating the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 preseason action, we look at three bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.
By Brad Weiss
Jakorian Bennett nabs his first INT for the Raiders
Another rookie who has taken training camp by storm is Jakorian Bennett, a fourth-round pick from the University of Maryland. Bennett has outplayed many of the veterans on the roster this summer, and goes into the Raiders second preseason game as the assumed starter alongside Marcus Peters on the outside at cornerback.
Bennett has incredible instincts, and playing against a Los Angeles Rams team that will likely roll with Stetson Bennett on Saturday, I expect the Raiders' Bennett to get the best of him. During his time at Maryland, Bennett proved to be a ballhawk, and that could lead to him nabbing his first career interception on Saturday night.
The Raiders defense as a whole looked fast and deep against San Francisco, something Patrick Graham hopes will translate into games that mean something in September. Bennett is going to be a rookie to watch all season long, and on Saturday, he makes his presence felt against a Rams offense that mustered only 17 points against the Chargers in their Week 1 preseason matchup.