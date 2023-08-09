Las Vegas Raiders: Bold Predictions vs. the 49ers in 2023 Preseason Game No. 1
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers in preseason game No. 1, and here are some bold predictions for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders open up their 2023 preseason slate on Sunday, as they welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Allegiant Stadium. These two teams went to battle towards the end of last season, as Jarrett Stidham played well at quarterback in relief of Derek Carr in a 37-34 overtime loss to the 49ers.
This year, things are a lot different, and in a preseason game, we are not likely to see a lot of time from the Raiders starters. In fact, most superstar players sit out the preseason to avoid injury, as they get a lot of their work done during the joint practices leading up the game.
However, there is a lot to be excited about for this matchup on Sunday, and here, we look at three bold predictions for the Raiders in this one.
Raiders: Bold Predictions vs. the 49ers in 2023 Preseason Game No. 1
3. Defensive holds the 49ers under 20 points
On Sunday, we will get our first look at the Raiders new-look defense, and while some bigger-name players are likely to sit this one out, there are still plenty of players to look forward to watching. The Silver and Black made a real effort to bolster the defensive line and the secondary this offseason, two significant areas of need on that side of the ball.
Going up against a 49ers offense that will either have Trey Lance or Sam Darnold under center, you have to think the Raiders should have an advantage. San Francisco has elite offensive talent, but it is likely that George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Deebo Samuel won't play after Kyle Shanahan's recent press conference.