Las Vegas Raiders: Bold Predictions vs. the 49ers in 2023 Preseason Game No. 1
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers in preseason game No. 1, and here are some bold predictions for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
2. Secondary nabs two interceptions
This summer, it is clear that the Raiders should be a much-improved unit in the defensive backfield with all of the new additions. Dave Ziegler and his staff made it a point to get better back there this offseason, and did so by adding guys like Marcus Epps, Marcus Peters, Jakorian Bennett, and Duke Shelley to name a few.
That means more talent, and more depth in the secondary, something this organization has been lacking for quite some time. On Sunday, the Raiders will be going up against two quarterbacks who have a tendency to throw the ball to the opposite team, so we will see if the team's new playmaking attitude is on display or not.
The combination of Epps and Trevon Moehrig at safety has looked solid in camp, and they will get a lot of work in joint practices this week. Cornerback is suddenly a room where talent may be cut when all is said and done, which is not something you could say when talking about the Raiders in recent seasons.
If Lance or Darnold try to force things, and the defensive line can get some push, I like Las Vegas to nab not one, but two interceptions on Sunday.