Las Vegas Raiders: Bold Predictions vs. the 49ers in 2023 Preseason Game No. 1
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers in preseason game No. 1, and here are some bold predictions for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
1. Aidan O'Connell throws two interceptions
In the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell with the No. 135 overall selection. A former walk-on with the Boilermakers, O'Connell went on to have a record-breaking career in the Big Ten, and has certainly done a good job of turning heads this summer.
Expected to come in and be a possible bridge quarterback, or just a career backup, O'Connell has hit the ground running at the NFL level, and looks like a legitimate prospect now. He will serve as the No. 3 behind both Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer to start his NFL career, but I could see him making an impact at some point this season.
On Sunday, he and Chase Garbers are likely to get the majority of the snaps, as the coaching staff looks at what they have in the rookie against live competition. He had to work for everything he earned at Purdue, so it would not be shocking if he took advantage of this great opportunity on Sunday as well.
When all is said and done, I like the rookie to put on a show, tossing two touchdown passes in his NFL preseason debut.