Las Vegas Raiders get a boost from Brian Hoyer in a 21-17 victory over New England Patriots
After a primetime win over the Packers, the Raiders looked to make it two in a row vs the Patriots, and this one definitely went down to the wire.
By Jason Willis
The Las Vegas Raiders went into their Week 6 matchup looking for their second win in a row, this after beating the Green Bay Packers this past Monday night. Las Vegas was entering a soft spot in their schedule, and while the Patriots have long been a giant in the AFC, they have fallen on hard times this season.
Last week, the Patriots lost at home to the New Orleans Saints by the score of 34-0, looking like Bill Belichick and company had hit rock bottom. Still, anytime these two teams get together, you know it is going to be must-see television, and the 2023 version of this rival certainly lived up to expectations.
In the end, the Raiders were able to come away with the victory, but if you thought this battle of a 1-4 Patriots team, and 2-3 Las Vegas team would lack intrigue, you would be mistaken. Once again, this battle went down to the wire, and in the end, it was Maxx Crosby who sealed the deal for the Silver and Black.
Here, we recap what was another instant classic between these two franchises.