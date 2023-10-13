Las Vegas Raiders: Brian Burns and other defensive players to target
According to a recent report, the Las Vegas Raiders are hunting for another defensive playmaker. See which options suit the Silver and Black best.
By CJ Errickson
With a win against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders are leaning towards being buyers before the trade deadline. With the team possessing a favorable schedule at face value over the next five weeks, the Silver and Black are in the market for a pass rusher, according to ESPN's Diana Russini.
With the release of Chandler Jones and the slow development of Tyree Wilson - the Raiders are in definitive need of help along the defensive front. The Carolina Panthers have the best player available, bar none.
Brian Burns is affordable and one of the league's best
At just 25 years of age, Panthers' star defensive end Brian Burns highlights a small list of players worth trading for at this year's NFL trade deadline. As a member of an 0-5 team with little draft capital over the next few years, the former Florida State standout will more than likely be on the move.
This season, Burns has been a menace on a team that opposing offenses usually run the ball against. He possesses a 14% pass rush win percentage which is six less than the Raiders' star Maxx Crosby. In addition, he has five sacks on the season, which is tied with Crosby.