Las Vegas Raiders: Brian Burns and other defensive players to target
According to a recent report, the Las Vegas Raiders are hunting for another defensive playmaker. See which options suit the Silver and Black best.
By CJ Errickson
Josh Allen would also be a welcome addition in Las Vegas.
Like Danielle Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen possesses six sacks on the season.
Like Burns, he is in the final year of his rookie contract, and the Silver and Black could extend him if they were to acquire him and produce down the stretch. An interesting part of this deal could be that the Jaguars are contenders and are likely looking for players to bolster the roster.
What better selling point than reuniting two Clemson Tiger teammates, Trevor Lawrence and Hunter Renfrow? The Jags would get another weapon for Lawrence, and the Raiders would acquire a relentless pass rusher six days older than Maxx Crosby.