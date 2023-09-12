Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills: Early Week 2 odds and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders will head to Buffalo to take on the Bills in Week 2. Here are the early odds and prediction.
By Brad Weiss
It was a different story for the two AFC teams meeting in Buffalo this weekend, as the Las Vegas Raiders took care of business against Denver, while the Buffalo Bills lost to the New York Jets. Getting out to a strong start in your division is the goal for every football team, and while both games came down to the wire, the Raiders go into this matchup at 1-0.
However, that does not mean that the national media or the oddsmakers are that high on Las Vegas in their Week 2 matchup. In fact, the Raiders begin the week as one of the longest underdogs this weekend, with FanDuel Sportsbook being very low on the Silver and Black after their 17-16 victory over Denver in Week 1.
Here are the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook:
Raiders at Bills: Early Week 2 Odds
Point Spread:
Raiders: +8.5 (-105)
Bills: -8.5 (-115)
Moneyline:
Raiders: +320
Bills: -405
Over/Under (47.5)
Over: -105
Under: -105
That is a strong line for the Bills, as the oddsmakers feel the overtime loss to the Jets on the road may have been a fluke in Week 1. The Jets did lose quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the fourth play of the game, but never went away, as they flustered Josh Allen all game long.
Raiders at Bills: Early Week 2 Prediction
The Jets did a great job of getting after Allen, forcing multiple turnovers and making him look lost at times. Unfortunately for the Raiders, they do not have the find of talent at defensive tackle that the Jets do, as the group struggled in a big way against Russell Wilson in Week 1.
Maxx Crosby should be able to come off the edge and make plays, but it will be up to the new-look secondary to get stops against the likes of Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs in the defensive backfield. For the Raiders, the goal would be a steady dose of Josh Jacobs, and hope that they can catch the Bills coming off a short week.
The win against Denver was solid in Week 1, but the Bills present a batch of problems that could be too much for the Raiders to overcome. i like the Raiders to cover the spread, but beating Buffalo in Buffalo could take a miracle at this point.
Final Score: Bills 30, Raiders 24