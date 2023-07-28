Las Vegas Raiders: 3 burning questions at wide receiver during 2023 training camp
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the better wide receiver groups in the NFL, but questions still remain.
By Brad Weiss
With Davante Adams as the No. 1, and guys like Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow behind him, the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver group has a chance to be very special in 2023. Last season, Adams set a new Raiders single-season receiving yards record and did so despite not getting much from the talent behind him on the depth chart or the tight end spot.
With training camp here, we expect another monster season from Adams, and with more talent on the roster at the position, more help for No. 17. Here, we look at three burning questions at the wide receiver position this summer.
3. Who cracks the depth chart after the top-3?
As long as the Raiders do not trade away Hunter Renfrow this offseason, the top-3 wide receiver on the depth chart are set in stone. However, after that trio is when it will get difficult for this coaching staff to narrow down who will be playing for the Silver and Black against Denver in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Veteran like Phillip Dorsett, Keelan Cole, DeAndre Carter, Cam Sims, and Chris Lacy were all brought in to battle for roster spots, and of course, rookie Tre Tucker was selected at No. 100 overall. We will get into Tucker a bit later, but for now, the battle that will rage on between these veterans is going to be must-see training camp action.