Las Vegas Raiders: 3 burning questions at wide receiver during 2023 training camp
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the better wide receiver groups in the NFL, but questions still remain.
By Brad Weiss
2. What will Tre Tucker's role be?
After trading away Darren Waller to the New York Giants this offseason, the Raiders received in return the No. 100 overall pick in the third round. That pick was a bit shocking, as Las Vegas selected Tre Tucker, a wide receiver from Cincinnati, but not because Tucker was not good enough to be picked in the third round.
The reason was that the Raiders had needs elsewhere, and after adding so many veterans to the position group in free agency, it was not necessarily a major need, especially on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Still, Tucker is an excellent talent, and someone who should have an impact in Year 1, but what will his role actually be?
With his size, the likelihood is that Tucker will have a depth role behind Renfrow in the slot, but he should get some work on special teams as a return man as well. He has tremendous speed, and excellent hands, so with a skill set like that, you have to think Josh McDaniels will find a way to utilize him in some capacity every week.