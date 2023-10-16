Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears: Early Week 7 odds and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Chicago Bears in Week 7, and here are the early odds and prediction heading into the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Riding the wave of two straight victories at home, the Las Vegas Raiders will hit the road in Week 7, traveling to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears. The Raiders have been led by their defense during their current win streak, as the unit has been much better than advertised, while the offense is still looking for an identity.
The Bears went into the season with a lot of hype surrouding Justin Fields, and while he could end up being a long-term solution in Chicago, he has not played up to the hype so far in 2023. Fields was also injured during the team's Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, so his status for this weekend is up in the air.
Here, we look at the early odds and a quick prediction for this Week 7 matchup.
Raiders at Bears early odds for 2023 NFL Week 7
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are road favorites in this one to start the betting week, as they are giving 3.0 points to the Bears. Giving the points will come in at -110, while taking the three points, in other words taking the Bears against the spread, the odds will be -110 as well.
The over/under for the contest is set at 37.5 points currently, with the over coming in at -112 odds, and the under coming in at -108. Betting the Raiders on the moneyline will come in at -158, which means a $100 bet will win $63.92, while a $100 bet on the Bears straight up will come in at +134, or $100 wins you $134.00.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Raiders at Bears early prediction for 2023 NFL Week 7
Right now, the Raiders are the more talented team on paper, and they should be going into this game with some confidence after the two wins inside Allegiant Stadium. However, there is once again a question mark at quarterback, as Jimmy Garoppolo left the game at the half in the win against New England, and had to be brought to the hospital for tests.
If he is out, the Raiders could go with veteran Brian Hoyer, who looked in command of the offense in the second half on Sunday. They also could go with rookie Aidan O'Connell, who had a bunch of miscues during the team's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers back in Week 4, but also showed some flashes that he can get the job done.
No matter who is under center, this game is going to come down to whether the defense can continue their strong play, as well as Josh Jacobs getting it going in the run game. The Bears are on a downward slope right now, and could be playing for the No. 1 overall pick, so I like the Raiders to go East, play in the early window on Sunday and win easily.
Final Score: Raiders 27, Bears 21