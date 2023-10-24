Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears: Studs and Duds from 2023 Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders embarrassed themselves and their fans against the Chicago Bears, here are the Studs and Duds from a humiliating loss in Week 7.
A week ago the Las Vegas Raiders and their fans were feeling pretty good about themselves. The Raiders bounced back from a 1-3 start to get back to .500 with two dramatic wins against the Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots. The realistic fans knew that wins against bad teams shouldn’t be celebrated too hard but there were some reasons to be positive despite the struggles on offense.
Adding to the good vibes was that the Raiders looked like they would be playing an awful Bears team that would be down to their third string running back and would be starting an undrafted rookie QB who last played Division 2 football. On paper it looked like the Raiders should roll this Bears team that looked ready to quit and fast forward to 2024 but instead, the Raiders rolled over and showed their bellies to a far more physical team.
This loss is just the latest in a string of incredibly embarrassing moments for Josh McDaniels and his staff and it seems that Raider Nation is finally united in wanting to see him fired. We’ll get more into the numerous failures of the McDaniels era but add losing to Tyson Bagent to the list of reasons why he needs to be fired.
Next week brings a date with the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football who will be pissed off after their own humiliating loss but first, the studs and duds from a horrible day in Chicago.