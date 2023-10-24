Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears: Studs and Duds from 2023 Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders embarrassed themselves and their fans against the Chicago Bears, here are the Studs and Duds from a humiliating loss in Week 7.
Raider Nation - Studs
While watching this game I tweeted that this may be the first week ever that I will not be giving any of the Raiders players a stud award and it came true. There were some potential candidates like Maxx Crosby for recording a sack in 5 straight games, Tyree Wilson for recording his first ever sack, or Jakobi Meyers for scoring his 5th touchdown of the year, but none of them made a real impact on this game so none are deserving.
Instead, we give the only stud award this week to the real MVPs, Raider Nation. Whether you spent your time and money making the trip to Chicago to watch the game in person, headed to the bar to watch with your buddies, or watched alone at home in sadness, you deserve recognition for suffering through another awful season with this team.
Raider Nation has suffered a great deal over the last two decades and just when it seemed like things could be turning around during the Gruden era, we find ourselves back in the same mess with a coach no one likes and a carousel at QB. One day this miserable ride will end with a Super Bowl victory but before we get there, the suffering will continue and you deserve some recognition for sticking through it.