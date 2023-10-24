Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears: Studs and Duds from 2023 Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders embarrassed themselves and their fans against the Chicago Bears, here are the Studs and Duds from a humiliating loss in Week 7.
Raiders WR Davante Adams - Dud
It pains us to include Davante Adams on this list but he may have done this to himself with his comments and subsequent performance. To be clear, I have no issue with Adams calling out that he needs to be involved more in the offense and his general frustration with the production of the offense in general.
The offense, as we mentioned earlier, is averaging less than 16 points per game and part of that is because theyre not getting the ball to Adams enough.
Unfortunately for Adams, those comments put the microscope on his performance and it did not live up to his usual standards. His final numbers were nothing special but what stood out was a huge drop in the corner of the end zone when the final result was still in doubt. It was not a perfect pass but it’s a catch that Adams has made hundreds of time in his career.
That drop didnt lose the Raiders the game but it was such a deflating result and the subsequent decision from McDaniels to kick a field goal on the drive essentially ended the game right then and there. Adams has clearly been upset this year and despite his commitment to the silver and black, we know something needs to change ASAP if they want to keep him around long term.