Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears: Studs and Duds from 2023 Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders embarrassed themselves and their fans against the Chicago Bears, here are the Studs and Duds from a humiliating loss in Week 7.
Raiders CB Marcus Peters - Dud
If there is any player that typifies the Raiders lack of effort on Sunday it was Marcus Peters and one play in particular. Perhaps it’s not fair to single out Peters but there was one moment where the famously contact-averse defense made what some would call a business decision when an opposing ball carrier was bearing down on him.
Early in the second quarter the Bears faced a 3rd and 1 from the Raiders 25 and they elected to run a jet sweep towards Marcus Peters. Maxx Crosby with his usual insane effort, forced the runner outside and Peters had a chance to take the receiver down in the backfield and force the Bears to kick a field goal to potentially go up 10-0.
Instead, Peters deployed the ole method of tackling and allowed the receiver to run past him and gain 6 yards on the play. It would be somewhat understandable if it was a big running back or tight end that was running but it was a receiver in Tyler Scott who is actually 10lbs lighter than Peters that had the ball. It was the perfect microcosm for a horrendous loss that was caused mostly by poor scheme and an incredible lack of urgency or effort from the entire team.