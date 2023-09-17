Las Vegas Raiders come back down to earth in blowout loss to Bills
The Las Vegas Raiders' team was exposed in a blow out loss to the Buffalo Bills.
By Daniel Davis
The Raiders looked to build on the win in Denver, but the Bills were ready to prove they are still the second-best team in the AFC and they did. The Raiders offense struggled against a far superior Bills defense and the Raiders defense looked out of place and got beat constantly and consistently.
Josh Allen took care of business and proved he belongs as one of the best QB's in the league as he picked apart the Raiders defense. While the Raiders had some bright spots, the Bills were clear that they were the better team on the field today.
Josh Jacobs had one of his worst games as a Raider and one of the keys to the game was getting the running game going. Jacobs ended up with -2 yards and Jimmy Garoppolo threw two interceptions.
The one bright spot was Davante Adams who caught the lone passing touchdown and had 6 catches for over 80 yards. Tre Tucker led the Raiders in rushing with 34 yards on a lone carry and Zamir White had 4 carries for 22 yards.
Josh Allen picked apart the atrocious defense and thre three touchdowns and was nearly 80% competion percentiage. Once again, the defensive line looked gased from the beginning of the game and the Raiders have ignored their defense for far too long.
Just like the Colts learned after Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison left, you can't raid the retirement home and hope to fill major holes on the defense.
Buffalo had nearly twice the yardage as the Raiders and the Raiders gave up two sacks as well. Buffalo held the ball fro nearly 40 minutes keeping the Raiders off the field for the majority of the time. The Raiders also turned the ball over three times leading to the massive difference in time of possession.
Overall, it was a bad outing from the Raiders.
The Raiders are taking on the Steelers at home on Sunday Night Football next week.