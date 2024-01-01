Las Vegas Raiders: Complete list of draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft after Week 17
The Las Vegas Raiders were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17, and here is where they stand in terms of their draft haul next April.
By Brad Weiss
With their loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders were officially eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC. The loss was a tough one for the Silver and Black, who battled back from an early 14-3 deficit to make it a game, but ended up on the losing end of a 23-20 decision inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
For the Raiders, the 2023 NFL season has been another wild ride, as this franchise can never seem to go through a season without some kind of huge storyline. This year, it was the firing of Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler, and Mick Lombardi on Halloween, a move that benefited the team down the stretch.
With Las Vegas eliminated from the playoff race, it is hard not to look forward to the 2024 NFL Draft. The Raiders made a few solid selections in 2023, as Tyree Wilson played better down the stretch, Tre Tucker looks like a playmaker, Michael Mayer is a legitimate TE1, and Aidan O'Connell could be the team's QB1 or QB2 of the future, but there were still some misses.
Here, we look at the Raiders complete list of 2024 NFL Draft picks thanks to tankathon.com.
Raiders complete list of 2024 NFL Draft picks
1. Round 1, Pick No. 11
2. Round 2, Pick No. 42
3. Round 3, Pick No. 73
4. Round 4, Pick No. 112
5. Round 5, Pick No. 145
6. Round 6, Pick No. 201 (From KC)
7. Round 7, Pick No. 220 (From NE)
8. Round 7, Pick No. 224 (From TENN)
9. Round 7, Pick No. 227 (From MINN)
As you can see, the Raiders hold multiple Day 3 picks, including three in the seventh round alone. They may want to consider packaging some of those picks to move up on either Day 1 or 2, as they look to find the final pieces of what could be a playoff-caliber team in 2024.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25th through the 27th in Detroit Michigan. The Chicago Bears have already locked up the No. 1 overall selection thanks to the Carolina Panthers, and it remains to be seen whether or not they move on from Justin Fields, and go quarterback with the first overall selection.