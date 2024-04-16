Las Vegas Raiders confirm one of two rumors in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Does Las Vegas actually pull the trigger on a quarterback?
By Ryan Heckman
The Raiders have their left tackle figured out obviously, with Kolton Miller being a staple there. But, Thayer Munford isn't exactly on the same level. With their next pick coming in Round 3, the Raiders try and give Munford some competition while potentially upgrading the right tackle position.
BYU's Kiran Amegadjie comes in with excellent size for his position at 6-foot-5, 323 pounds and brings a ton of power with him, too. He's a pile moving tackle, which is something you normally see out of an interior lineman. Amegadjie can also get moving in a hurry, offering quick feet and can get out in space well. He'll have a great shot at unseating Munford as the starting right tackle within no time.
The running back position features a myriad of guys right now, including Zamir White and newly-signed Alexander Mattison. But, neither one of them might end up being the long-term fix. This draft class features some talented backs, but none who will be drafted too terribly high. One of the better value picks could end up being Tennessee's Jaylen Wright.
Having true breakaway speed, Wright is a home run waiting to happen at any given moment. He posted runs of at least 10 yards on over 25 percent of his carries last season, which is a mind-blowing number. Wright is more of a one-cut back, and offers good hands in the passing game. That one cut is usually purposeful, though. Once he sees daylight, he's gone.