Las Vegas Raiders confirm one of two rumors in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Does Las Vegas actually pull the trigger on a quarterback?
By Ryan Heckman
In Round 5, Antonio Pierce gets a guy who speaks the same language as he does. UTEP standout linebacker Tyrice Knight may come from a smaller program, but the guy is an absolute stud. He just makes plays on the football, no matter the cost. Look at his production, and you'll see he does whatever he can to get in on the action.
Over three years starting, Knight tallied a whopping 336 tackles, including 29.5 for a loss, 7.5 sacks, 16 pass breakups, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and four recoveries. This is your prototypical sideline-to-sideline linebacker who loves making plays and will put it all on the line for his defense.
Las Vegas gets tremendous value in Round 6, with a guy I believe could go much higher. Cincinnati's Jowon Briggs is one of the more athletically-inclined at his position, especially for his size. He stands 6-foot-1, 313 pounds but gets off the line of scrimmage like an edge rusher. Briggs can play a variety of positions up front, giving the Raiders a guy who brings versatility and can offer help at multiple spots.