Las Vegas Raiders confirm one of two rumors in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Does Las Vegas actually pull the trigger on a quarterback?
By Ryan Heckman
With the first of two picks in the seventh round, the Raiders add some depth to their offensive line. The interior of their line isn't exactly completely set for the near future, and that's why grabbing North Carolina State's Dylan McMahon not only gives them depth, but versatility. McMahon can play both center and guard, which makes him a valuable late-round prospect.
McMahon wins with technique and smarts versus any physical reasons, as he doesn't have the length you'd like to see from a pro guard or center. Yet, he's technically-sound enough where he'll be able to carve out a role.
Finally, the Raiders add some depth in the secondary by taking Maryland cornerback Ja'Quann Sheppard. Standing 6-foot-2, Sheppard brings great size to the position. He's able to use his size and strength to limit what receivers can do on the outside. The biggest knock on Sheppard, overall, is that he struggles if he's put in man coverage. He'll do much better in zone schemes.