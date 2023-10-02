Las Vegas Raiders are at a crossroads already in the 2023 NFL season
After losing three straight games, the Las Vegas Raiders are already at a crossroads heading into Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders opened up their 2023 NFL season against the Denver Broncos on the road, and despite being the underdog, came away with a 17-16 victory. That win led many to believe the team may have turned the corner, as there was a ton of hype surrounding Denver going into that game after the arrival of Sean Payton.
Since then, the Raiders have been beaten three times in a row by three AFC teams that are battling for the AFC Playoffs. The Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Los Angeles Chargers were all considered playoff contenders going into the season, and outside of the Bills game, the Raiders could have won at least one of those three matchups.
So where do the Raiders go from here? After a third straight loss, the Silver and Black are already a longshot to make the playoffs, especially with Josh McDaniels at the helm.
Raiders are at a crossroads early in the 2023 NFL season
The Raiders are at a crossroads for their 2023 season heading into Week 5, which sad to say at this point. McDaniels has done a terrible job with his playcalling, leading to two losses in winnable games the past two weeks, while Jimmy Garoppolo is already missing games due to injury.
Looking at the roster as a whole, there is way too much talent for the Raiders to continue to come out on the wrong side of these scores. Could the franchise decide to sell, sending away stars like Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams in hopes for draft picks, or will they forge forward and try to turn the franchise around with the players they currently have.
This is all on McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, as they revamped this roster with 'their' guys over the last two offseasons. If the Raiders continue on this path, team owner Mark Davis is going to have to make some huge decisions about both men's futures, but right now, it seems to be a failed experiment in the desert.