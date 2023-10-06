Las Vegas Raiders: Why Davante Adams will retire in the Silver and Black
The Raiders star wide receiver has been in a sea of trade rumors after the Las Vegas Raiders' 1-3 start. Here are a few reasons why Davante Adams will remain with the Silver and Black forever.
By CJ Errickson
The 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders have underperformed in 2023, and star wide receiver Davante Adams has recently been the center of attention. The 30-year-old wideout forced his way to Las Vegas last season to reunite with former collegiate teammate and former Raiders' starter Derek Carr.
After Carr was released from the Silver and Black this past offseason, media and pundits alike questioned whether or not Adams would remain in Las Vegas without his partner in crime. The All-Pro had this to say this past offseason about staying with the organization.
As you can see, Adams wanted to be a Raider regardless of the quarterback situation. With a recent report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler - the Silver and Black are committed to NOT trading their star receiver.
Here are a few reasons why the best wide receiver in the NFL will be a member of the Raiders for years to come.