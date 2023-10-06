Las Vegas Raiders: Why Davante Adams will retire in the Silver and Black
The Raiders star wide receiver has been in a sea of trade rumors after the Las Vegas Raiders' 1-3 start. Here are a few reasons why Davante Adams will remain with the Silver and Black forever.
By CJ Errickson
Davante Adams wants to be a Raider, and he believes in Aidan O' Connell.
The fourth-round rookie out of Purdue received his first NFL start last Sunday, and he and Davante Adams showed chemistry late in the game that will only grow with time and repetition. The All-Pro wideout allegedly believes in the young gun's potential moving forward.
While he may believe in his young rookie, the most important thing to remember about Adams is that, first and foremost, he wanted to be a Raider. As a California native, his desire to be a member of the Silver and Black were long established before he even entered the NFL. However, things can only improve for him in Las Vegas moving forward.
He is committed to excellence, similar to the Raiders of old. While the Raiders are on tough times right now, the roster is loaded with elite talent like Adams, and defensive end Maxx Crosby. For a guy who grew up rooting for the Raiders, he likely wants to be a part of things if they ever do turn around.