Is Marcus Peters the missing link to the Las Vegas Raiders defense?
The Las Vegas Raiders made a big move adding Marcus Peters to the secondary, but is he the missing link to the defense?
By CJ Errickson
Something has been missing from the Las Vegas Raiders defense for many years. With a unit that has finished 29th or worse in takeaways in four out of the past five seasons - something must change. While Maxx Crosby is an All-Pro caliber wrecking ball up front, the back end of the Silver and Black's defense has struggled to have a consistent game-changing player - until now.
Former Baltimore Raven and Oakland, California native, Marcus Peters, has arrived in Sin City. Moreover, he still brings plenty of talent as he enters his ninth 9th NFL season.
Raiders new CB Marcus Peters has been a ballhawk since entering the NFL.
Regarding turnovers generated, fewer players have a more incredible knack for attacking the football than Marcus Peters. The former 2015 defensive rookie of the year has lived off of making game-changing plays since his rookie season as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
From then on, Peters made a name for himself as one of the league's best cornerbacks, having made the All-Pro team twice and the Pro Bowl three times since then. With 32 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, and eight defensive touchdowns - he will be more than just a playmaker for the Raiders.
A veteran leader for the Raiders secondary has been needed for years.
Since the retirement of the legendary Charles Woodson, the Silver and Black have had a void of leadership in their secondary. General manager David Ziegler believes that Peters will provide accountability, confidence and be the gold standard for all defensive backs.
More importantly, his old-school mentality embodies that of the Raider way, and he will most certainly be a fan favorite, even by his father.
Marcus Peters father is just as excited as Peters is.
As an Oakland California native, the cousin of former Raider Marshawn Lynch grew up as a die hard fan of the Silver and Black and so did the rest of his household. In a recent statement from his father, this will be the first and only team that he will purchase his sons jersey - why?
A Raiders family through and through, and while his father is excited to don the Silver and Black, his son is also.
""I was always a Raider, man. It's something that was in me since I was a little kid. But it feels good to be a Raider now, to be able to play in the same uniform that I watched growing up.""- Marcus Peters via Raiders.com
In addition, his vision for the Silver and Black this season is admirable to say the least.
""We're hungry. We want to up everything that we are going to do on defense. We want to show our effort. We want our communication to be displayed in our play and then our play is going to be able to show all our effort. We want to have fun doing it, at the same time. I think we're all on the same boat of, let's just come to work, keep building our camaraderie together, and then be ready to put a product on the field.""- Marcus Peters via Raiders.com
The Las Vegas Raiders now have a bonafide star on the back end of their defense, and with a great pass rush in front, the secondary should be in a great position to make plays on the football - Marcus Peters will ensure it.