This Las Vegas Raiders defensive back has turned heads this summer
By Brad Weiss
For the Las Vegas Raiders, this summer has been about growth and seeing what kind of depth this team has at each position group. Some roster spots have been locked in for some time now, and we know who the starters will be at certain positions as we kick off the preseason schedule against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend.
However, there are certain position groups where the starters are locked in, but the key will be to see which players will step into depth roles. At safety, we know that Marcus Epps and Trevon Moehrig will be the starters in Week 1 barring any kind of injury this summer, but what does the depth chart look like behind them?
Much has been talked about at safety and the arrival of Trey Taylor, a versatile rookie defensive back who could carve out a role in Year 1. However, to do so, he will have to pass up Isaiah Pola-Mao, who has been a standout this summer, and is turning into someone who could lock down a roster spot sooner than later.
Raiders could have a long-term safety in Isaiah Pola-Mao
It has been a long journey for Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, who was signed by the team as an undrafted free agent back in 2022. Pola-Mao made the Raiders roster as a rookie coming out of his first camp, an accomplishment in its own right, and has steadily risen within the organization since.
Pola-Mao, a nephew of Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu, built off his strong rookie season, one that saw him released, re-signed, and back on the active roster by appearing in 16 games in 2023.
This summer, he has been a ballhawking safety for the Silver and Black, showing that he has the skill set to play an even bigger role going into Year 3. There may be question marks when it comes to the Raiders cornerback room, but the truth is, they could have one of the better safety groups in all of football this upcoming season.