Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos: Early 2023 Week 18 odds and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Denver Broncos in Week 18, and here are the early odds and prediction for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
After being eliminated in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season from playoff contention by the Indianapolis Colts, the Las Vegas Raiders will play their final game of this campaign this Sunday against a divisional rival. The opponent in Week 18 is the Denver Broncos, a team the Raiders have dominated in recent memory, as they look to make it eight straight against their AFC West foe.
For the Raiders, this will be a reunion of sorts, as Jarrett Stidham was named the starting quarterback of the Broncos two weeks ago. For those who do not remember, Stidham replaced Derek Carr down the stretch of the 2022 NFL season for the Raiders, but the team still ended up falling short of a potential playoff appearance.
With that said, let us take an early look at the odds and prediction for this AFC West battle.
Raiders vs Broncos early odds for 2023 NFL Week 18
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are home favorites in this one to start the betting week, as they are giving 2.5 points to the Broncos. Getting the points will come in at -102, while giving the 3.5 points, in other words taking the Raiders against the spread, the odds will be -120.
The over/under for the contest is set at 37.5 points currently, with the over coming in at -115 odds, and the under coming in at -105 Betting the Raiders on the moneyline will come in at -154, while a moneyline bet on the Broncos straight up will come in at +130.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Raiders vs Broncos early prediction for 2023 NFL Week 18
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to end their season on a high note in Week 18, beating the Broncos just like they did all the way back in Week 1. It has been a crazy season for both franchise, and with the Broncos benching Russell Wilson down the stretch, it is likely the last we have seen him playing for Denver.
Broncos head coach Sean Payton is one of the best in the game, and will be going up against an interim head coach in Antonio Pierce. Still, the Raiders have played a spirited brand of football under Pierce, especially on the defensive side of the ball, so they should be able to take care of business against Stidham and this Broncos offense.
The Raiders end another roller coaster of a season with a win in front of the home fans, though it will start what should be a wild offseason in the desert.
Final Score: Raiders 24, Broncos 20