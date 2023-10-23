Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions: Early Week 8 odds and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Detroit Lions in Week 8, and here are the early odds and prediction heading into the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Coming off another embarrassing loss during the Josh McDaniels era as head coach, the Las Vegas Raiders will play their third NFC North team in four weeks, as they head to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions. Both teams were throttled their last time out, but Detroit is considered one of the best teams in the NFC this season, while the Raiders are staring down the barrel of another top-10 pick in next year's draft
Here, we look at the early odds and a quick prediction for this Week 8 matchup.
Raiders at Lions early odds for 2023 NFL Week 8
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are road underdogs in this one to start the betting week, as they are getting 7.5 points to the Lions. Getting the points will come in at -110, while taking the 7.5 points, in other words taking the Lions against the spread, the odds will be -110 as well.
The over/under for the contest is set at 44.5 points currently, with the over coming in at -115 odds, and the under coming in at -105. Betting the Raiders on the moneyline will come in at +290, which means a $100 bet will win $290.00 while a $100 bet on the Lions straight up will come in at -360, or $100 wins you $27.77.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Raiders at Lions early prediction for 2023 NFL Week 8
What can we say about the Raiders at this point? The Josh McDaniels experiment at the head coaching position has been a mistake, as he continuously makes decisions that are head-scratching to say the least.
Jimmy Garoppolo should return in time for this Monday Night Football matchup, but what can we really expect from a team that had a golden opportunity against a rookie QB from a DII school making his first NFL start the last time out, and laid an egg in a 30-12 loss on the road against the Chicago Bears.
Josh Jacobs has yet to get it going on the ground, and the passing games, despite having great playmakers like Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, has been disappointing all season long. Both teams will have an extra day to prepare for this matchup, but even with the added time, McDaniels and his coaching staff are not likely to have the Silver and Black ready for this one.
In the end, the Lions should win this game going away.
Final Score: Lions 24, Raiders 10