Las Vegas Raiders dominate New York Giants in Antonio Pierce's HC debut
With sweeping changes in the organization, the Las Vegas Raiders got a huge win under new leadership, and looked like a completely different team on Sunday.
By Jason Willis
On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders played their first game since the 2021 NFL season without Josh McDaniels as their head coach. McDaniels took over a playoff team from the 2021 campaign and ran it into the ground, winning six games in 2022, and then getting fired after a 3-5 start to the 2023 season.
His replacement, Antonio Pierce completely changed the vibe around the team, and it showed on Sunday against the New York Giants. The Raiders played football the way it should be played, dominating on defense, and taking shots on offense, as they blew out the visiting Giants by a score of 30-6.
For a team that has been through so much since McDaniels took over, this was the easiest victory we have seen in some time. It has been forever since the Raiders got out to a 20-plus point halftime lead, and for the offense, it was the first time they had scored 20 points in a game all season long.
Moving to 4-5, the Raiders are once again alive in the AFC Playoff conversation, and here, we give our detailed recap of the action on Sunday.