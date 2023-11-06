Las Vegas Raiders dominate New York Giants in Antonio Pierce's HC debut
With sweeping changes in the organization, the Las Vegas Raiders got a huge win under new leadership, and looked like a completely different team on Sunday.
By Jason Willis
Raiders dominate in the first half against the Giants
In the first game without former head coach Josh McDaniels, the difference in the team was noticeable almost immediately. This was especially evident in offense where the unit seemed to be playing with some renewed energy.
For new play caller Bo Hardagree, things could not have come much easier as the running game consistently dominated. On the first drive, the return of toss plays to get Jacobs on the edge was a pleasant sight and they even got wide receiver Jakobi Meyers a rushing touchdown on a creative jet sweep.
Running back Josh Jacobs also got a pair of touchdowns in the red zone and looked rejuvenated as well, running with the attitude he displayed for much of last year.
Overall, he throws the ball with much more conviction than either Jimmy Garoppolo or Brian Hoyer and defenses clearly respect him much more.
On defense, the group simply suffocated the Giants as they were forced to put third-string quarterback Tommy Devito in once again. Both Amik Robertson and Nate Hobbs got interceptions and veteran Marcus Peters was constantly around the football.
With a 27-0 lead going into the half, it was by far the best half of football Las Vegas has played this season and the most points they’ve scored in a game all season.