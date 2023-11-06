Las Vegas Raiders dominate New York Giants in Antonio Pierce's HC debut
With sweeping changes in the organization, the Las Vegas Raiders got a huge win under new leadership, and looked like a completely different team on Sunday.
By Jason Willis
Raiders defense holds the Giants to six points in the second half
In the second half, things weren’t quite as easy for Hardagree and the offense. Still, they had some creative plays, notably a screen play to kick returner DeAndre Carter that popped for 15 yards.
Still, the offense couldn’t produce the same results in the run game as they did in the first half and looked a bit more disjointed in the passing game as “AOC” seemed to be forcing it to Davante Adams down the field.
Defensively, Devito looked much better early in and even threw a touchdown to a wide-open Wan’Dale Robinson in the back of the end zone. However, to their credit, they rebounded with a fourth down drop after a fantastic play from Robertson to break up the pass.
Of course, Maxx Crosby was absolutely incredible once again as he further cemented himself as one of the very best players in the entire NFL. With three of the team's eight sacks belonging to him, he should be a front-runner for Defensive Player of the Year.
In general, the second half was a foregone conclusion as the Giants' offense had almost no ability to move the football on the Raiders' defense. However, the lack of production from the offense will create some cause for concern going into next week.
As mentioned, the team looked substantially different, and better, under the leadership of interim head coach Antonio Pierce. With another primetime game on Sunday night against the New York Jets, it is time to see if the team can repeat this performance once again.