Las Vegas Raiders draft picks in 2025, 2026 & beyond: full list
- Recap of 2024 draft class
- Full list of picks in 2025, 2026 and 2027
By Ryan Heckman
The NFL Draft is something which many fans live for, each year. By the time the Super Bowl is about a month behind us, we're all chomping at the bit for more football. And, if your team is active enough, come draft weekend, you'll get to see plenty of action.
The Las Vegas Raiders have a recent history of making big-time moves involving draft capital, but how does their future draft pick lineup look, at the moment?
Before we get into future draft picks, let's take one more look at the 2024 class and how the Raiders spent their capital.
Round 1: 13th Overall - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Round 2: 44th Overall - G Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
Round 3: 77th Overall - OT DJ Glaze, Maryland
Round 4: 112th Overall - CB Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State
Round 5: 148th Overall - LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
Round 6: 206th Overall - RB Dylan Laube, New Hampshire
Round 7: 223rd Overall -SAF Trey Taylor, Air Force
Round 7: 229th Overall -CB MJ Devonshire, Pittsburgh
Raiders draft picks in 2025
Looking ahead to future drafts, the Raiders have not made things too difficult to comprehend. There have been no trades made, just yet, which will impact future draft capital. Las Vegas has all of their picks in 2025, one in each round.
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Round 4
Round 5
Round 6
Round 7
The same goes for 2026, as the Raiders have not made any moves that require parting with (or acquiring) capital in this draft.
Raiders draft picks in 2026
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Round 4
Round 5
Round 6
Round 7
And, finally, the Raiders' 2027 capital also remains unchanged, for now.
Raiders draft picks in 2027
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Round 4
Round 5
Round 6
Round 7
As moves happen, we will continue to update this list of picks and include explanations of why picks were either added or subtracted from Las Vegas' arsenal.
Until additional moves are made, we simply focus on the 'here and now.'
Here's to hoping another Lombardi Trophy is soon hoisted!