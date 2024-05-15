3 sleepers Raiders drafted who could become stars
By Ryan Heckman
Decamerion Richardson, CB (Round 4)
If 2023 fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett doesn't improve upon a lackluster rookie campaign, he'll have his job snatched by a fourth-round pick from this year in Decamerion Richardson. The Mississippi State product comes into the league offering a tantalizing build and skill set.
He may have lasted until the fourth round, but some of Richardson's traits speak much higher of his ability. Standing 6-foot-2, Richardson possesses great size for the cornerback position. And even at his size, he was able to run a blazing 4.34 40-yard dash at the Combine. All in all, Richardson totaled the no. 1 overall athleticism score at the Combine, among cornerbacks, according to NFL Media's Lance Zierlein.
One of his best traits comes when defending 50/50 balls, as he makes it extremely difficult on receivers to come up with those. He's also a highly-active player, coming up with 164 tackles over the past two seasons.
In coverage, generally-speaking, Richardson needs some refinement. He could afford a bit more patience and polishing up his footwork. But, his physical characteristics have the makings of a formidable, starting cornerback in the NFL. If he can improve and take coaching over the summer, Richardson definitely has a shot at taking over the starting job, sending Bennett to the bench.