3 sleepers Raiders drafted who could become stars
By Ryan Heckman
Tommy Eichenberg, LB (Round 5)
Out of all the picks in this draft class, there may not be one more suited to Antonio Pierce than linebacker Tommy Eichenberg. The fifth-round pick out of Ohio State comes into the league with the perfect type of mentality and play style for Pierce's liking.
Eichenberg may not be the biggest, strongest or most athletic at his position. But, the guy is a true football player. He is one of those old-school inside linebackers that desires to make the play on every single down. Eichenberg's production over the past two seasons is undeniable, too: 202 total tackles, 14.5 for a loss, 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups and an interception.
With Divine Deablo not necessarily having his position locked down and coming off a season which saw him earn an overall grade of just 60.6 via Pro Football Focus, he's certainly in jeopardy of losing that job to Eichenberg.
The Raiders are trying to change the culture under Pierce, and want to play a more physical brand of football. Eichenberg fits that mold as perfect as any player in that locker room, and he could absolutely turn out to be a star in this league based on sheer mentality and effort, alone.