Las Vegas Raiders: Even missing weapons, Justin Herbert is one to worry about
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is someone to worry about.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will battle it out in an AFC West showdown on Sunday afternoon, as they head to SoFi Stadium for a 'road' game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams go into this game with a 1-2 record, but very different outcomes are expected from the two franchise going down the stretch of the 2023 NFL season.
Many consider the Raiders to be one of the worst teams in the NFL, and have their head coach as No. 1 on the list of coaches to be fired first. The offense has been stagnant under Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, and the defense is once again one of the worst units in all of football.
Sunday, they take on a familiar foe in the Chargers, a franchise that is missing some key pieces on their offense. Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler won't play, but even without them in the lineup, this Raiders defense has to be worried about quarterback Justin Herbert.
Raiders could be in for a long day on Sunday
Despite the Chargers 1-2 record, Herbert has been dominant this season, tossing six touchdowns with zero interceptions to date. He has over 900 passing yards during that span, and his No. 1 target, Keenan Allen was unstoppable this past weekend, catching 18 passes for 215 yards this past weekend.
For good measure, Allen also threw a 49-yard touchdown.
Herbert is widely considered one of the best young quarterbacks in the game, and it is clear that he is gelling well with new offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore. While the loss of Williams is a big one in the passing game, the Chargers have more than enough weapons that can make life difficult for the Raiders secondary.
If the Raiders secondary struggles against Herbert this weekend, it could be another blowout loss for the Silver and Black.