4 reasons to get super excited for Las Vegas Raiders training camp
The Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp is going to be an exciting one as the team moves on from a terrible six-win 2022 season.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a six-win season, so unlike last year, the expectations are not very high in the desert in 2023. However, the roster does have some elite talent, including arguably the best wide receiver and edge rusher in the game, so they could surprise some people this year.
Here, we look at some reasons to get excited as the team kicks off training camp from Henderson, Nevada.
4. So many Raiders rookies
The Las Vegas Raiders traded away high draft capital last offseason of Davante Adams, so they did not pick until the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This year, they had premium draft capital thanks to their six-win season, and in the end, they added nine players during this year's draft cycle.
In addition, the Raiders added some quality players during the undrafted rookie free agent period, including some who should push for spots on the 53-man roster this summer. Overall, this is an exciting draft class to keep an eye on during training camp, as a few players could crack the starting lineup when all is said and done.
Tyree Wilson and Byron Young will start camp on injured lists, but guys like Michael Mayer, Jakorian Bennett, Tre Tucker, and Christopher Smith II are going to have a lot of eyeballs on them during camp. This is a group that could be a foundational unit for the Silver and Black for years to come.