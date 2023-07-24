4 reasons to get super excited for Las Vegas Raiders training camp
The Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp is going to be an exciting one as the team moves on from a terrible six-win 2022 season.
By Brad Weiss
3. New-look Raiders secondary
The Las Vegas Raiders secondary was one of the worst in football last season, as they were picked apart on a weekly basis. While the defense as a whole struggled to get stops, the Raiders defensive backfield failed to force any turnovers, only nabbing six interceptions the entire season, good for worst in the league.
To fix these issues, the Raiders went out and bolstered the secondary at both the cornerback and safety positions, which should make for some exciting battles this summer. At cornerback, guys like Duke Shelley, David Long Jr., and Jakorian Bennett are some new faces that will battle for starting jobs, while Marcus Epps should slide in as a starter at safety alongside third-year player, Tre'Von Moehrig.
Overall, there is not only more depth in the secondary, but a lot more talent, and there could be more coming as the Raiders worked out Marcus Peters and Troy Hill on Monday. The battle for starting jobs at both safety and cornerback will highlight the Raiders defense at camp, as improvement is desperately needed to compete in the AFC West.