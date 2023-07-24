4 reasons to get super excited for Las Vegas Raiders training camp
The Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp is going to be an exciting one as the team moves on from a terrible six-win 2022 season.
By Brad Weiss
2. High-powered Raiders pass-catchers on offense
With Jimmy Garoppolo passing his physical on Sunday, the Raiders offense should be tough to stop, especially if Josh Jacobs returns and plays on the franchise tag. Looking at the wide receiver group, it could have one of the best trios in all of football, led by Davante Adams, widely considered one of the best wideouts in the NFL.
Jakobi Meyers was one of the bigger gets on offense this offseason for general manager Dave Ziegler, and despite all the rumors this offseason, expect Hunter Renfrow to return with the Raiders in 2023. Renfrow is one of the best slot wide receivers in football when healthy, while Meyers has been productive in a Josh McDaniels offense before.
Then there are the wideouts backing this trio up, including veterans like DeAndre Carter, Phillip Dorsett, and Keelan Cole, all expected to battle for roster spots all summer long. At tight end, Michael Mayer is a perfect player for Josh McDaniels's offense, and should lead a position group that lost key players in Darren Waller and Foster Moreau, but could actually be even better in 2023.