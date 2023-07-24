4 reasons to get super excited for Las Vegas Raiders training camp
The Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp is going to be an exciting one as the team moves on from a terrible six-win 2022 season.
By Brad Weiss
1. Change is good at quarterback for the Raiders
Since taking over as the starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2014 NFL season, Derek Carr was the face of the Raiders franchise. However, after the team released him on Valentine's Day this offseason, his run is now over, and while he put up some great numbers, and had some outstanding moments, the wins were few and far between.
After passing his physical, Jimmy G is good to go to replace Carr as the starting quarterback, and that should excite Raiders fans. The fan base was divided on Carr for years now, and it seemed like every offseason was shadowed by rumors that the team could move on from No. 4, and replace him with either rookies, or elite talent like Tom Brady.
Garoppolo will be under center all camp long, and will try and help along Aidan O'Connell, the team's fourth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. This is an exciting time to be a Raiders fan, as Garoppolo has a history of winning football games when healthy, and that is something that has evaded this franchise on a yearly basis for the last 20 years.