Las Vegas Raiders with expiring contracts the team must move on from
The 2024 free agency period will be a big one for the Las Vegas Raiders, and these four players have to be shown the door.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders 2023 season is in danger of flying off the rails after their 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears, and it is clear that the team is moving in the wrong direction. The offense is struggling to find an identity, and while the defense has been better, they looked lost against a guy making his first NFL start this past Sunday.
Here we look at four Raiders with expiring contracts that the team needs to move on from this offseason.
Jakob Johnson
For two years, Jakob Johnson has served as the team's fullback, but Sunday was a glaring example of why he needs to be let go after the season. Johnson had penalties on back-to-back drives early in the team's loss to Chicago, and at this point, his roster spot should be in jeopardy going into next offseason.
Johnson is a veteran guy, and has been good for the Raiders at certain points throughout his two years with the team, but it is time to look for another option at the fullback position.