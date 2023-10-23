Las Vegas Raiders with expiring contracts the team must move on from
The 2024 free agency period will be a big one for the Las Vegas Raiders, and these four players have to be shown the door.
By Brad Weiss
Marcus Peters has been a mistake signing for the Raiders
When the Raiders signed Marcus Peters this summer, it was supposed to be a final piece to a puzzle that was supposed to take the defensive backfield to the next level. Peters is a former All-Pro-caliber player, but with the Raiders, he has become a liability against the run and the pass.
The Raiders secondary as a whole had been better going into the game against Chicago, but there have been mistakes by Peters throughout the season. Peters was expected to come in and be a leader, bringing the younger players along and setting the example with strong play, but that has not been the case.
A glaring example of this came during the Bears game, where he gave zero effort trying to tackle, something that has become custom for the veteran this season. He was signed to a one-year deal, and if the Raiders were smart, they would waste no time moving on from him when his contract expires.