Las Vegas Raiders with expiring contracts the team must move on from
The 2024 free agency period will be a big one for the Las Vegas Raiders, and these four players have to be shown the door.
By Brad Weiss
Jermaine Eluemunor: Raiders need a long-term answer at RT
During the 2022 NFL season, there were not many bright spots when it came to the Las Vegas Raiders as a whole. Yes, Davante Adams was outstanding, and Josh Jacobs set the NFL on fire, but outside of that, the six-win season was a disappointment coming off of a playoff season the year before.
One bright spot on offense, as well, was the play of Jermaine Eluemunor, who earned himself a new deal as the starting right tackle for the Raiders. Unfortunately, he has not been great for the Raiders all season long, and if the team does pick in the top-10 next April, offensive tackle has to be a position they target on Day 1.
There are some elite offensive tackles coming out next year, like Joe Alt from Notre Dame, Olu Fashanu from Penn State, and Patrick Paul from Houston. Any of those three would be an upgrade over Eluemunor, even as a rookie, as the team looks to pair Kolton Miller with a tackle on the opposite side that can be a long-term solution.