Las Vegas Raiders with expiring contracts the team must move on from
The 2024 free agency period will be a big one for the Las Vegas Raiders, and these four players have to be shown the door.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders must move on from Greg Van Roten
The Raiders brought in Greg Van Roten to battle for a starting job this offseason, and he was able to win the competition over Alex Bars. Van Roten played a tenacious brand of football during the summer, but it is clear the team needs to revamp the offensive line once again this offseason.
Like Eluemunor, Van Roten has been wildly inconsistent all season long, and has become a liability at times. He is only here on a one-year deal, so the team can move on from him, hopefully replacing him with a seasoned veteran at the offensive guard spot to start opposite Dylan Parham in 2024.
Andre James, Dylan Parham, and Kolton Miller should return next season in the starting lineup, but there should be heavy competition at guard and offensive tackle for starting jobs. Van Roten was a veteran that the coaching staff felt they could rely on, but through the first seven games, he has proven to be more of a depth piece than a starter.