Should the Las Vegas Raiders bring in Ezekiel Elliott for a visit?
With the running back position up in the air, should the Las Vegas Raiders bring in Ezekiel Elliott for a visit?
By Brad Weiss
The biggest news surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders going into 2023 training camp was what is going to happen with star running back Josh Jacobs. After leading the NFL in rushing yards last season, the Raiders placed the franchise tag on Jacobs, but a long-term deal could not get done prior to the deadline.
Now, the Raiders are in limbo when it comes to the running back position, and go into camp with Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, and a few others fighting for that RB1 job. Of course, the hope is that Jacobs returns, has another monster season, and helps turn the Raiders fortunes around, but right now, that seems like a longshot.
So what do the Raiders do at the running back position in 2023? Are they going to go with a second-year back in White who has never rushed for more than 160 carries in a season, or will they turn to a group effort from veterans?
The answer may be a former All-Pro running back who is still looking for a job.
Should the Raiders add Ezekiel Elliott this summer?
We do know that Ezekiel Elliott is starting to look for a potential destination, as he will meet with the New England Patriots on Saturday. The former Pro Bowl running back has over 8,000 rushing yards in his career, and at 230 pounds, would give the Silver and Black a legitimate threat in the red zone.
He also could be a three-down back for the Raiders, especially with so much depth behind him on the depth chart. Adding Elliott would allow White another year to get used to the NFL game after only 17 carries last season, and players like Abdullah and Bolden could spell him in the passing game as well.
Elliott has made a ton of money in his career, and at this point, would not command a huge number from whatever team decides to offer him a contract. If the Raiders have to trade away Josh Jacobs, which is something that could happen this summer, they are going to need more than what they currently have on the roster, and Elliott could be that piece.
Sure, he is not the player he used to be, but he would be a top option for this Raiders team, and allow Josh McDaniels the ability to run the offense the way he likes to, focusing on the ground game. Elliott may not be an All-Pro talent anymore, but if he can be brought in at the right price, the Raiders should certainly take a look.