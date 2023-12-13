Las Vegas Raiders facing tough decisions down the stretch of the 2023 NFL season
The Las Vegas Raiders will need to win out to have any chance at the playoffs this season, but is it better for them to set up for the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Brad Weiss
Raiders may want to play for a higher Day 1 2024 NFL Draft pick
This season, the Raiders moved on from Derek Carr, and in his place, decided on veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo. Of course, that was a McDaniels decision, as they have a history together, but once Antonio Pierce took over as interim head coach, Garoppolo was sent to the bench.
Aidan O'Connell has had some moments in his rookie season at quarterback, but if Sunday told us anything, he is not ready to be a full-time starter in the NFL. That means the Raiders could once again turn the page at quarterback next offseason, and the 2024 NFL Draft has some big-time signal-callers likely to hear their name called in the first round.
Even if the Raiders go 5-12, they likely won't be in line to get Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, the top two names in this year's draft class. However, they could certainly be in a position where Jayden Daniels lands in their lap, a guy who has familiarity with Pierce, and is fresh off winning the Heisman Trophy.
All told, the Raiders could hold a top-5 pick in next year's draft, and if they plan on resetting at quarterback, that is exactly where they want to be.