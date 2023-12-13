Las Vegas Raiders facing tough decisions down the stretch of the 2023 NFL season
The Las Vegas Raiders will need to win out to have any chance at the playoffs this season, but is it better for them to set up for the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Brad Weiss
Antonio Pierce coaching for his job
The final piece to this puzzle is Antonio Pierce, who is coaching for the opportunity to be named full-time Raiders head coach after the season. Pierce has certainly won over the locker room, but is having a hard time winning on Gameday, something that should scare Raiders fans as we go into the final four games of the season.
Pierce is a leader of men, there is no doubt about that, and he has the history in this league to make him a very good head coach down the road. The problem is, for Pierce, losing out would likely lead to his dismissal, as you cannot lose seven games in a row and expect Mark Davis to give you the keys to the car.
So there lays the problem for this coaching staff, as you want to set yourself up for the future, but if you lose, it will be a future without you. We will get a great look at what the Raiders plan to do tomorrow, as they take on the Chargers, because if they come out with a spirited effort and beat their division rival, then you know they are not tanking the rest of the way.
For Pierce, that would be best-case scenario for his job security.